Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Some clouds. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko tomorro…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It sh…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. You may want …