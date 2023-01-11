Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 de…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Plan on a…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 17F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34. Today's f…
This evening in Elko: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Elko people …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding