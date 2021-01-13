 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Elko, NV

It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

