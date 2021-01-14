Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Elko, NV
