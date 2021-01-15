 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

