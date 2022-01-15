Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.