The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV
