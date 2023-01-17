It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 27. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. T…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy with snow. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow e…
This evening in Elko: Snow showers. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temp…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees.…
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperat…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 de…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperature…