Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Elko, NV

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Elko area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

