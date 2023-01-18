It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Elko, NV
