Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.