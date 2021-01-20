 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News