Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
