Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

