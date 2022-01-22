Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be cal…
Elko's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. I…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Winds should be …