It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. -1 degree is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 27. 25 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20. 11 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 19-degree low is fo…
This evening in Elko: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow ex…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperature…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might b…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tem…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23. Today's forecasted low…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 de…