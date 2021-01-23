 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Elko, NV

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Elko, NV

{{featured_button_text}}

Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News