It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Elko: Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 27. 25 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20. 11 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. A 19-degree low is fo…
This evening in Elko: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow ex…
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few passing clouds. Low 2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might b…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 6. 2 degrees is today's l…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Elko people should be prepared for temperature…