Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 10:00 PM PST. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Elko, NV
