It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 20. 9 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Elko, NV
