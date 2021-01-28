It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 20 degrees is toda…
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Winds sh…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is toda…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. I…
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in …
This evening's outlook for Elko: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Elko…
Elko temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an e…