Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Elko, NV

It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

