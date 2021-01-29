Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Elko, NV
