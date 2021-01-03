The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Elko, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be ca…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Elko people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Elko people should be prepared for temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Plan on a ra…
For the drive home in Elko: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Thursda…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …