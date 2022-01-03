 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6. Today's forecasted low temperature is 1 degree. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

