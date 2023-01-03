It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 15. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Elko, NV
