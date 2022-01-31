Elko residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Elko, NV
