Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 12:00 AM PST. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Elko, NV
