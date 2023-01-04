Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.