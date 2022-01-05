 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Elko, NV

Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Elko could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News