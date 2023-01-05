Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Elko, NV

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 34. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.