Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.