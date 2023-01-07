Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Elko, NV
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
