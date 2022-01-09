Temperatures will be just above freezing in Elko today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
This evening's outlook for Elko: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Elko tomorrow. It sh…
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at 35. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6. Today's forecasted low …
Temperatures in Elko will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. You may want …
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Elko Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The …