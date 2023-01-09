 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Elko, NV

Cool temperatures will blanket the Elko area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.

