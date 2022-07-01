The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
Elko's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
This evening in Elko: Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Elko folks should be prepared for high tempe…