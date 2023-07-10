Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …