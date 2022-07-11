Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.