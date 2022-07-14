The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning until WED 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Elko, NV
