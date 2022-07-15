Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Elko, NV

The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 76. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning until THU 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.