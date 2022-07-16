Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Elko, NV

The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
