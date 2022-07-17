Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.