Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.