Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Elko, NV

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.