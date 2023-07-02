The Elko area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 …
Elko will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Elko folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Scattered…
It will be a warm day in Elko. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 deg…