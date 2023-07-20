Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Elko area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckil…
The Elko area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit …
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of …