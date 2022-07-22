The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 75. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Elko, NV
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Elko's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. L…
The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, thou…
For the drive home in Elko: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are …
This evening's outlook for Elko: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is sh…
Elko folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckil…