The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 74. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on elkodaily.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
