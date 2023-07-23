The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Elko, NV
