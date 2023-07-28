The Elko area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 71. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until FRI 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit elkodaily.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2023 in Elko, NV
