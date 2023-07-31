The forecast is showing a hot day in Elko. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 76. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit elkodaily.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Elko, NV
